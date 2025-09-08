Vident Advisory LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,464,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,752 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,509,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,781,000 after purchasing an additional 118,796 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,162,000 after purchasing an additional 245,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,203,000 after purchasing an additional 110,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,065,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PNW opened at $88.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.47 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 73.81%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172.72. The trade was a 99.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.