Vident Advisory LLC Has $405,000 Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 166.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 3,947.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 303.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BILL by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

