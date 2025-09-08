Vident Advisory LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,457,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 44,064 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,774,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,626,000 after buying an additional 69,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RKT. BTIG Research raised Rocket Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on Rocket Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 5.8%

NYSE RKT opened at $20.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of -405.14 and a beta of 2.29. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 18.74.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.