Vident Advisory LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SNN. Wall Street Zen raised Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew SNATS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SNN opened at $38.09 on Monday. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

