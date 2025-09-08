Vident Advisory LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,878 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 161,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 30,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,826,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on Tower Semiconductor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $66.00 price target on Tower Semiconductor and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $63.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $372.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

