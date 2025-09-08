Vident Advisory LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after buying an additional 636,869 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,364,291 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,979,000 after buying an additional 228,553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,118 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $40,403,000 after buying an additional 35,699 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 797,192 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 228,333 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 757,506 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $82.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $85.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.40 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.