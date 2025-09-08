Vident Advisory LLC Has $474,000 Stake in Aramark $ARMK

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 92.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Aramark by 13.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 13,037,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,890 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. Aramark has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Aramark has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aramark

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.