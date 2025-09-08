Vident Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. $CNXN

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,128,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,442,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 26,952.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 134,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNXN opened at $65.56 on Monday. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.97%.The business had revenue of $759.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

