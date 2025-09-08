Vident Advisory LLC Increases Position in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Insider Activity

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 124,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $7,785,842.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 118,718 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,998.08. This represents a 51.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $133,056.00. Following the sale, the director owned 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,808.32. This represents a 79.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,765,874. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $62.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $64.12.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%.The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

