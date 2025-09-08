Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.16. DXC Technology Company. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

