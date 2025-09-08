Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Ternium S.A. $TX

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Ternium by 201,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Ternium by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of TX stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.62. Ternium had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TX shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ternium from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ternium to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Ternium

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

