Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Universal Corporation $UVV

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 227.0% during the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 97,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 67,481 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 7,668.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 63,572 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 222.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 19.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 340,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 55,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $245,855.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,918.50. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 135,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,987.26. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,417 shares of company stock worth $943,347. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UVV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Universal Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Universal Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $593.76 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 79.81%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

