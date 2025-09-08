Vident Advisory LLC Invests $384,000 in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 117.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 26.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEN shares. B. Riley started coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Gen Digital Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $29.50 on Monday. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.Gen Digital’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

