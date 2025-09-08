Vident Advisory LLC Invests $419,000 in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,645,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,751 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP grew its position in Avantor by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 864.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 267,622 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Avantor by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Avantor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,136,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,131,000 after buying an additional 443,501 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $13.30 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avantor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avantor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $39,591.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,224.52. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

