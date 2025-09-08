Vident Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. $BSM

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,428,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $11.96 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 61.21% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $159.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.45%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 27,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $335,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,396,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,441,338.20. The trade was a 0.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 122,410 shares of company stock worth $1,484,992 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

