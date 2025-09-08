Vident Advisory LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Zacks Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $57.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $86.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

