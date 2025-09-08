Vident Advisory LLC Makes New $465,000 Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Crown by 13.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,242,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,883,000 after purchasing an additional 149,339 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Crown by 155.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Crown by 110.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $94.20 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $109.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average is $96.18. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.64%.The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Insider Activity

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 449,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,109.12. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,770. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

