Vident Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in ATI Inc. $ATI

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $44,867,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 991,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,585,000 after purchasing an additional 564,308 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,212,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 493,944 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $21,807,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $18,443,000.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $3,733,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 306,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,886,127.08. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $598,899.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,544.37. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,900 shares of company stock worth $8,528,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ATI to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of ATI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

ATI Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:ATI opened at $77.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average of $70.04.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

