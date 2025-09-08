Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 304.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 61.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 629.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

WGO opened at $36.77 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -230.51%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

