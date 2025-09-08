Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 3,685 Shares of Adient $ADNT

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Adient by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 129,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 105,463 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Adient by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 226,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,444 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adient by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 823,638 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADNT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.72.

Adient Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:ADNT opened at $24.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Adient has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.