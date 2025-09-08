Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 37,485 Shares of Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR $DAO

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) by 190.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,485 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Youdao were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 754.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 13,310.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 83.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 62,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of DAO stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Youdao had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Youdao Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

