Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 7,576 Shares of Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

CSWC stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. Capital Southwest Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.61%.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capital Southwest to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

