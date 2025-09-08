Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 934 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $2,455,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,147,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,779,000 after purchasing an additional 413,212 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 3,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,011,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $179.33 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.36 and a 52-week high of $201.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $224.00 to $211.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

