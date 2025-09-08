Vident Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $82,496,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 6,869.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,043 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,210,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $19,853,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $19,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ LNT opened at $64.62 on Monday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

