Vident Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 55,547 Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 914.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,633,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after buying an additional 3,275,656 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,621,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 634.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 777,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 671,600 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JBI opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.31. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Janus International Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

