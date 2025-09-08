Vident Advisory LLC Raises Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 80,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.80.

KNSL opened at $455.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $463.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.55%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

