Vident Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 75.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,880,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,631,000 after buying an additional 378,440 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,131,000 after buying an additional 134,372 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,520,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,100,000 after buying an additional 50,041 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 15.6% during the first quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 1,003,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,277,000 after buying an additional 135,135 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $49.00.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $53.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

