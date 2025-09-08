Vident Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR $MNSO

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 579.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 884.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNSO opened at $24.51 on Monday. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). MINISO Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $692.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.2896 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

MNSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.20 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MINISO Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

