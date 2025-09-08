Vident Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,164,000 after acquiring an additional 546,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,013,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,242,000 after acquiring an additional 342,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,906,000 after acquiring an additional 263,269 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,876,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after acquiring an additional 160,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 1,479,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 583,000 shares during the period.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $52,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 366,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,995.10. This represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana Sue Ferguson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,102.24. This trade represents a 46.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $933.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.78 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBH. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

