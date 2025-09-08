Vident Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Vident Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,571 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,552,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,780,000 after acquiring an additional 665,620 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,737,000 after acquiring an additional 318,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,146,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,566,000 after acquiring an additional 283,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 265,251 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,809,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $60.99 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.7108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 454.0%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.