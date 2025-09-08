Vident Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Hagerty, Inc. $HGTY

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,748 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,438,000 after acquiring an additional 743,597 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 124,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hagerty

In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 28,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $322,130.56. Following the sale, the director owned 1,415,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,862,407.83. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding Corp. Hagerty sold 1,236,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $11,031,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,918,921 shares of company stock worth $107,343,502. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of HGTY stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.91. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.15 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Hagerty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HGTY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Hagerty Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

