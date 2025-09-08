Vident Advisory LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of MAG Silver Corporation $MAG

Vident Advisory LLC cut its stake in MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 129.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,781 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 39.3% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 257,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $24.47 on Monday. MAG Silver Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 33.80%.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

