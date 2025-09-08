Vident Advisory LLC Sells 557 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Vident Advisory LLC cut its stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,874,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,792,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 165,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 58.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 403,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 16.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after acquiring an additional 275,129 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.92 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 71,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,262,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 75,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,809. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 53,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $1,629,586.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,302.40. The trade was a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,571,083. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.