Vident Advisory LLC Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 654,400.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEO opened at $18.83 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $22.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

