Vident Advisory LLC Takes Position in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLBD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 305,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 29,868 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Blue Bird by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Blue Bird by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 195,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blue Bird by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after buying an additional 312,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $490,187.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 48,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,024.18. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 240,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,960. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,849. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $58.83 on Monday. Blue Bird Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.29. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 61.66% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $398.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

