Vodafone Group PLC $VOD Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,985 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $29,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 57,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VOD. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Vodafone Group PLC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

