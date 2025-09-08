Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Up 27.3% – Still a Buy?

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) shares shot up 27.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 440,598 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 308% from the average session volume of 108,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.