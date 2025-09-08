Xometry, Inc. $XMTR Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Xometry by 5.1% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Xometry by 160.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Xometry by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Xometry by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Xometry by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Miln sold 598 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,049.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 144,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,778.75. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,332 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $302,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,908.78. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $49.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Xometry had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $162.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Xometry’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xometry has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Xometry from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

