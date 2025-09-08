Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ZNTL Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 541,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 397,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 258,535 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.19. Equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

