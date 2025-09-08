ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) vs. AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Head to Head Review

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -2,240.92% AIM ImmunoTech -12,594.21% -421.73% -147.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and AIM ImmunoTech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $15,850.00 3,576.18 -$7.78 million ($2.58) -5.76 AIM ImmunoTech $121,000.00 55.52 -$28.96 million ($24.68) -0.10

ZIVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AIM ImmunoTech. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIM ImmunoTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ZIVO Bioscience and AIM ImmunoTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00

AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus price target of $275.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,988.71%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Summary

ZIVO Bioscience beats AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Its products indications include poultry gut health, bovine mastitis, canine joint health, human immune modification, algal biomass for human consumption, and biomass for supporting skin health / anti-aging. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of pancreatic, renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers, as well as for myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente; Jubilant HollisterStier; Sterling Pharma Solutions; Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam; Azenova, LLC; and Alcami Corporation. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

