124,147 Shares in Tanger Inc. $SKT Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Tanger at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,511,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,141 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,839,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,748,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 754,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger during the first quarter worth $57,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $607,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,182.10. This represents a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKT opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Tanger had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 132.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tanger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

