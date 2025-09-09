14,254 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,759 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982 over the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

