14,584 Shares in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $313.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.36. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

