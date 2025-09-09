18,343 Shares in General Dynamics Corporation $GD Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,260 shares of company stock worth $138,125,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of GD stock opened at $322.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $326.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.