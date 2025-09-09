2,055 Shares in Globe Life Inc. $GL Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $893,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 693.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Shares of GL opened at $140.42 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.04 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average of $126.25.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 18.11%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 28,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $4,081,363.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,845.05. This trade represents a 48.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 33,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $4,511,079.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,076.78. This represents a 40.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

