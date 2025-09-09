21,541 Shares in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Alamo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 110.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In other news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $555,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,984.47. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG stock opened at $211.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.07 and a 1 year high of $233.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $419.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

