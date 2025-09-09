3,681 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dillard’s by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 62.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 26.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DDS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $394.33.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of DDS stock opened at $578.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.24 and a twelve month high of $580.68.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

About Dillard’s

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.