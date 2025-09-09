3,687 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 222.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $108.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QRVO

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.