40,000 Shares in Nutanix $NTNX Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nutanix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Nutanix by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36.

Insider Activity

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,892,075. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $152,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 209,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,205,661.10. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

