50,000 Shares in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of PROCEPT BioRobotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRCT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,462,000 after purchasing an additional 429,461 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at about $18,287,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 748,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after acquiring an additional 225,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 39,180.6% in the 1st quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 225,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,537,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at $883,180.87. This represents a 63.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.The firm had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

